Defense Forces hit Afipsky oil refinery, oil depot in Uryupinsk and a number of military facilities of the Russian Federation

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as part of measures to reduce the enemy's offensive potential, struck key fuel and energy and military infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, the facilities of the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation were hit - explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded in the target area. The "Uryupinskaya" oil depot in the Volgograd region also came under attack, where explosions and fires occurred. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region, the "Volna-2" electronic warfare station, two command posts of units of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the occupiers, another electronic warfare station, and the "Imbir" radar station were hit. In the Zaporizhzhia region, the "Tor-M2" air defense system and an enemy laboratory for unmanned systems came under attack.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, Ukrainian soldiers hit two fuel and lubricants bases, the "Kasta-2E2" radar, and the 96L6E radar station - an important element of the S-300/S-400 air defense systems.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to implement a set of measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities of the Russian occupation forces and forcing the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. - the message says.

Recall

On the night of December 13, unknown drones struck an oil refinery in Saratov, Russia. Russian media reported explosions and possible hits on the territory of the Saratov oil refinery.