Ukrainian intelligence officers destroyed S-300V air defense system radars and launchers in Donbas: video

Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 20591 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 35249 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 27913 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 28128 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 27492 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 23934 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 23998 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 49515 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 20853 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC NewsDecember 1, 11:05 PM • 11906 views
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 13553 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience02:19 AM • 12448 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi02:53 AM • 11355 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 11538 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 9124 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 24682 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 31559 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 40030 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 49530 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
White House
Vovchansk
Dnipro
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 26574 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 29439 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 86252 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 62048 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 78323 views
Technology
Shahed-136
Gold
Social network
Heating

Ukrainian intelligence officers destroyed S-300V air defense system radars and launchers in Donbas: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Fighters of the Active Actions Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine used drones to attack Russian radars and air defense system launchers in Donbas. A 9A83 launcher from the S-300V air defense system and two 1L125 Niobium-SV radar stations were destroyed.

Ukrainian intelligence officers destroyed S-300V air defense system radars and launchers in Donbas: video

Fighters of the Department of Active Actions of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine used drones to attack radars and launchers of anti-aircraft missile systems of Russian occupiers in Donbas. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

In one night, Ukrainian intelligence officers destroyed:

  • a 9A83 launcher from the S-300V air defense system, which was on combat duty;
    • two expensive 1L125 Niobium-SV radar stations at once.

      As noted by the Main Intelligence Directorate, such strikes significantly reduce the ability of Russians to control the airspace over Donbas and create conditions for new air operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

      Additionally

      The S-300V anti-aircraft missile system was developed in the USSR and is in service with the Russian, Ukrainian, Belarusian, and Venezuelan armies. This system is designed to defend important military facilities, troop groupings, and administrative and industrial centers from attacks by all types of aircraft and helicopters, as well as cruise missiles, other aerodynamic air attack weapons, aeroballistic and tactical ballistic missiles.

      The 1L125 Niobium-SV radar is a mobile three-coordinate meter-band radar system created specifically for the air defense of the Russian army's ground forces. It was adopted for service in 2016.

      Recall

      On the temporarily occupied territory of the Berdiansk district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a successful operation by Ukrainian intelligence and the Resistance Movement took place. Two explosions hit the "Akhmat" unit of Russian invaders, who were engaged in the illegal sale of stolen diesel fuel.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      War in UkraineTechnologies
      Technology
      War in Ukraine
      Belarus
      The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
      Venezuela
      S-300 missile system
      Ukraine