Ukrainian intelligence officers destroyed S-300V air defense system radars and launchers in Donbas: video

Fighters of the Department of Active Actions of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine used drones to attack radars and launchers of anti-aircraft missile systems of Russian occupiers in Donbas. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

In one night, Ukrainian intelligence officers destroyed:

a 9A83 launcher from the S-300V air defense system, which was on combat duty;

two expensive 1L125 Niobium-SV radar stations at once.

As noted by the Main Intelligence Directorate, such strikes significantly reduce the ability of Russians to control the airspace over Donbas and create conditions for new air operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Additionally

The S-300V anti-aircraft missile system was developed in the USSR and is in service with the Russian, Ukrainian, Belarusian, and Venezuelan armies. This system is designed to defend important military facilities, troop groupings, and administrative and industrial centers from attacks by all types of aircraft and helicopters, as well as cruise missiles, other aerodynamic air attack weapons, aeroballistic and tactical ballistic missiles.

The 1L125 Niobium-SV radar is a mobile three-coordinate meter-band radar system created specifically for the air defense of the Russian army's ground forces. It was adopted for service in 2016.

