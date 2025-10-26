A map has appeared online, allegedly showing the location of Moscow's air defense systems. The diagram uses different colors to mark the locations of air defense complexes, writes UNN with reference to OSINTer Jembob.

Details

According to the published diagram, air defense systems are located in various districts of the Russian capital, forming a ring around the city. In particular, the image shows S-300, S-400 complexes and radars that provide cover for important objects.

According to the OSINTer, a new S-400 air defense system has appeared in the Izmailovsky district of Moscow. Other S-300 and S-400 complexes are located around the city in such a way as to create a multi-layered defense.

At the time of publication, there was no official confirmation of the location of the systems from the Russian military. However, the diagram is already being actively discussed online.

Addition

Kirill Dmitriev, special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation, stated in an interview with CNN that Russian military strikes on civilian targets, including kindergartens, are accidents.