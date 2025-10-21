Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles overnight, 58 out of 98 enemy drones neutralized

Russia launched two ballistic missiles, 4 S-300 missiles, and 98 drones at Ukraine overnight, with 58 drones neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 21 (from 19:00 on October 20), the enemy attacked with 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region, 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region, 98 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 58 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Missile hits and 37 attack UAVs were recorded at 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at 2 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As indicated, the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

A hit on an energy infrastructure facility was recorded in Slavutych - Mayor