A hit on an energy infrastructure facility was recorded in Slavutych - Mayor

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
03:34 PM • 11851 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 21856 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 23198 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 32676 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 65387 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 29939 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 30453 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 11544 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 26249 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26632 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.8m/s
87%
751mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy explained how Putin constantly tries to "bribe" TrumpOctober 20, 10:40 AM • 20311 views
Green Grey band leader Andriy Yatsenko dies - social mediaOctober 20, 01:07 PM • 6380 views
When sperm starts to "spoil": scientists determine dangerous age for fatherhood02:41 PM • 10184 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto03:48 PM • 13911 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideo03:55 PM • 8068 views
Publications
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto03:48 PM • 13994 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 65384 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 46353 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 117707 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 83813 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Bloggers
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Budapest
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideo03:55 PM • 8202 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 67270 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 64542 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 84030 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 81661 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Series
WhatsApp
The New York Times

A hit on an energy infrastructure facility was recorded in Slavutych - Mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

The Russian army struck an energy facility in Slavutych, Kyiv region. Specialists are working to eliminate the accident and restore power supply, the water utility will switch to backup power.

A hit on an energy infrastructure facility was recorded in Slavutych - Mayor

The Russian army struck an energy facility in Slavutych, Kyiv region. Specialists are already working to eliminate the accident and restore energy supply, said Mayor Yuriy Fomichev, as reported by UNN.

Details

The enemy continues to attack the country's energy infrastructure. Another hit on an energy facility. Specialists are already working to eliminate the accident and restore energy supply

- Fomichev stated.

He noted that the city's water utility will switch to backup power, so water will soon be available. Heating for kindergartens, schools, and hospitals is operational.

Recall

Russia attacked DTEK's enrichment plant in Dnipropetrovsk region. This is the sixth major strike on coal enterprises in two months.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineKyiv region
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
DTEK