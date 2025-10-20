A hit on an energy infrastructure facility was recorded in Slavutych - Mayor

The Russian army struck an energy facility in Slavutych, Kyiv region. Specialists are already working to eliminate the accident and restore energy supply, said Mayor Yuriy Fomichev, as reported by UNN.

Details

The enemy continues to attack the country's energy infrastructure. Another hit on an energy facility. Specialists are already working to eliminate the accident and restore energy supply - Fomichev stated.

He noted that the city's water utility will switch to backup power, so water will soon be available. Heating for kindergartens, schools, and hospitals is operational.

Recall

Russia attacked DTEK's enrichment plant in Dnipropetrovsk region. This is the sixth major strike on coal enterprises in two months.