A hit on an energy infrastructure facility was recorded in Slavutych - Mayor
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army struck an energy facility in Slavutych, Kyiv region. Specialists are already working to eliminate the accident and restore energy supply, said Mayor Yuriy Fomichev, as reported by UNN.
Details
The enemy continues to attack the country's energy infrastructure. Another hit on an energy facility. Specialists are already working to eliminate the accident and restore energy supply
He noted that the city's water utility will switch to backup power, so water will soon be available. Heating for kindergartens, schools, and hospitals is operational.
Recall
Russia attacked DTEK's enrichment plant in Dnipropetrovsk region. This is the sixth major strike on coal enterprises in two months.