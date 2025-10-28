GRU "Ghosts" hit two radar stations and an enemy launcher in Donbas

The occupiers lost several radar stations and a launcher, which is part of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile systems, in the Donetsk region. The losses for the invaders were ensured by the systemic actions of the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts"; the attacking actions also reached other targets in the invaders' location.

UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Intelligence officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's special unit "Ghosts" hit two radar stations and a launcher of the Russian army's anti-aircraft missile system.

Over the past two weeks, the masters of the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" continued to systematically "work" on Russian air defense in the Ukrainian Donbas. As a result of regular attacks by intelligence officers, two 48Ya6-K1 "Podlet" radar stations of the occupiers and a 9A82 launcher from the S-300V complex were hit. - the channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs.

In addition, intelligence officers worked on other targets, including a KamAZ truck on which the enemy was moving.

In temporarily occupied Crimea, three Russian radar stations and a landing craft were destroyed. Enemy objects and equipment were hit by drones of the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate "Ghosts".

