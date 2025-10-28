$42.000.10
October 27, 02:34 PM
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Publications
Exclusives
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar

Exclusive

October 27, 12:53 PM
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results

Exclusive

October 26, 10:00 AM
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know
October 25, 09:55 AM
Over a thousand soldiers and more than 100 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1684 views

On October 26, Russian troops lost 1060 soldiers and 108 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.10.25 are estimated at 1,138,750 personnel.

Over a thousand soldiers and more than 100 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

On October 26, Russian troops lost 1060 soldiers and 108 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.10.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1138750 (+1060) killed
    • tanks ‒  11299 (+6)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23508 (+28)
        • artillery systems ‒  34044 (+8)
          • MLRS ‒  1529 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒  1230 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  346 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  75054 (+108)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  3880 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒  65786 (+131)
                            • special equipment ‒  3984 (+3)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi  reported  that in September, enemy losses amounted to almost 29,000 servicemen.  The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deter Russian occupiers in all directions.

                              "Now is the time when there is a chance to end the war and stop Russia" - Zelenskyy after a series of meetings with EU leaders23.10.25, 16:53 • 2634 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Oleksandr Syrskyi
                              Ukraine