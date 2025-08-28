$41.320.08
SBU hit 17 Russian air defense, electronic warfare, and radar systems in four days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

In four days, the SBU hit 17 Russian air defense, electronic warfare, and radar systems worth over $250 million. This deprives the enemy of the ability to detect targets and counter Ukrainian drones.

SBU hit 17 Russian air defense, electronic warfare, and radar systems in four days

In less than a week, the SBU hit 17 Russian air defense, electronic warfare, and radar systems. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

To achieve such a striking result, it took the special forces of the SBU's "A" Special Operations Center only 4 days. The total cost of this equipment on the Russian domestic market alone reaches over $250 million, and for export – 2.5 times more expensive

- the statement says.

It is reported that the warriors accounted for:

  • four TOR-M2 SAM systems;
    • three Pantsir anti-aircraft missile-gun systems;
      • two S-300 SAM systems;
        • one BUK-M3 SAM system;
          • 50N6 S-350 radar;
            • Kasta-2E2 radar;
              • Podlyot radar;
                • Zhitel electronic warfare system;
                  • Nebo-SVU radar;
                    • 55Zh6M Nebo-M radar complex.

                      The destruction of these systems deprives the enemy of the ability to timely detect targets and counter our long-range drones. And without effective air defense and electronic warfare systems, the occupiers will face new, striking defeats deep in the rear 

                      - emphasizes the SBU.

                      Russian Buyan-M ship hit in the Sea of Azov - HUR8/28/25, 12:13 PM • 9070 views

                      Addition

                      Over the past three years, the SBU hit 11 Russian warships in the Black Sea with the help of surface drones. On the front, SBU fighters hit over 1,700 Russian tanks.

                      Anna Murashko

                      War in UkraineTechnologies
                      Buk air defense system
                      Security Service of Ukraine
                      Pantsir missile system
                      S-300 missile system