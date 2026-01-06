Ukrainian SOF struck Russian logistics and ammunition depots in Donetsk region with drones

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
02:48 PM • 3072 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
11:59 AM • 17190 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 26941 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 37728 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 57242 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 52413 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 75161 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 140814 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 57715 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 55646 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
0m/s
97%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 6, 08:04 AM • 44634 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The EconomistJanuary 6, 09:19 AM • 40305 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C11:20 AM • 61122 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway11:35 AM • 17909 views
China responded to Venezuela's statement on Ukraine, reaffirming its position01:29 PM • 28040 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway11:35 AM • 18098 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 61339 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 140824 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 86869 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 148813 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
France
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot12:31 PM • 8928 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 33956 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 77641 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 70418 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 65528 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
ChatGPT
Financial Times

Ukrainian SOF struck Russian logistics and ammunition depots in Donetsk region with drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

On the night of January 6, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck enemy targets in the Donetsk region with FP-2 attack drones. A logistics warehouse of the 55th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation in Selydove and an ammunition depot in Hirne were hit.

Ukrainian SOF struck Russian logistics and ammunition depots in Donetsk region with drones

On the night of January 6, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast using FP-2 attack drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

Details

SSO drones struck a logistics warehouse of the 55th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation in the settlement of Selydove.

At the same time, an ammunition and material and technical means warehouse of one of the units of the 51st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation was hit in the settlement of Hirne.

The Special Operations Forces continue to inflict disproportionate damage on the Russian army, undermining its offensive capabilities and efforts.

- the post says.

Recall

Long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center successfully attacked Arsenal No. 100 of the Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate in the Kostroma region and the "Gercon Plus" oil depot in the Lipetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that a fire was recorded on the territory of the facility. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Also, the General Staff stated that the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the night of January 6 struck the "Gercon Plus" oil depot in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation. At the same time, strikes were carried out on UAV control points and S-300V radar stations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-300 missile system