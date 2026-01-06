On the night of January 6, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast using FP-2 attack drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

Details

SSO drones struck a logistics warehouse of the 55th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation in the settlement of Selydove.

At the same time, an ammunition and material and technical means warehouse of one of the units of the 51st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation was hit in the settlement of Hirne.

The Special Operations Forces continue to inflict disproportionate damage on the Russian army, undermining its offensive capabilities and efforts. - the post says.

Recall

Long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center successfully attacked Arsenal No. 100 of the Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate in the Kostroma region and the "Gercon Plus" oil depot in the Lipetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that a fire was recorded on the territory of the facility. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Also, the General Staff stated that the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the night of January 6 struck the "Gercon Plus" oil depot in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation. At the same time, strikes were carried out on UAV control points and S-300V radar stations.