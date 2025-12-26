"Ghosts" of HUR successfully destroyed Russian air defense systems and other military facilities in Crimea

On the eve of Christmas, the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" conducted a successful operation in temporarily occupied Crimea, destroying a number of expensive air defense systems and other military facilities of the Russian occupiers. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Masters of the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" on the eve of Christmas again visited temporarily occupied Crimea and burned a number of expensive targets of the Russian invaders. - the message says.

Successfully hit:

S-300V complex launcher;

RSP-6M2 radar system;

Redut-221 command and staff vehicle from the Buk-M3 air defense system;

9S36M radar station from the Buk-M3 air defense system.

Also, the GUR hunters struck at the enemy's protective structure for weapons and military equipment, around which two Russian occupiers were scurrying. - added the intelligence.

Recall

On December 14, the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted a successful operation in temporarily occupied Crimea and managed to neutralize important Russian radar systems.