At night, Air Defense Forces destroyed 60 enemy UAVs and a Russian missile

August 2, 05:16 PM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Armani fined 3.5 million euros for misleading claims about ethical responsibility
August 2, 09:09 PM
Russia attacks Kyiv with missiles – KMVA
August 2, 10:17 PM
UN found that almost no one reads their reports
August 2, 11:16 PM
RF is not interested in compromise without Ukraine's capitulation - ISW
04:28 AM
Ukraine to be covered by rains on August 3: where to expect thunderstorms and heat
04:36 AM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 05:16 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:20 PM
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
August 1, 02:05 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 02:02 PM
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market
August 1, 11:54 AM
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 04:52 PM
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai
August 1, 09:08 PM
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film
August 1, 01:00 PM
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
July 31, 05:36 PM
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
July 31, 02:00 PM
At night, Air Defense Forces destroyed 60 enemy UAVs and a Russian missile

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

On the night of August 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 83 aerial assault weapons. Defense forces shot down 60 "Shaheds" and one "Iskander-M" missile.

At night, Air Defense Forces destroyed 60 enemy UAVs and a Russian missile

On the night of August 3, Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with 76 UAVs, 1 ballistic missile, and 1 Kh-22 cruise missile, as well as S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missiles. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

On the night of August 3 (from 7:00 PM on June 2), the enemy attacked with 83 air assault weapons:

  • 76 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Russia;
    • 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile from Bryansk region – Russia;
      • 5 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region;
        • 1 Kh-22 cruise missile from the airspace over the Black Sea.

          The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

          According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 61 air targets:

          • 60 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.
            • 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile.

              Hits of 6 missiles and 16 UAVs were recorded in 8 locations, and the fall of downed (fragments) in 2 locations.

