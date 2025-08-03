At night, Air Defense Forces destroyed 60 enemy UAVs and a Russian missile
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of August 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 83 aerial assault weapons. Defense forces shot down 60 "Shaheds" and one "Iskander-M" missile.
On the night of August 3, Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with 76 UAVs, 1 ballistic missile, and 1 Kh-22 cruise missile, as well as S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missiles. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
On the night of August 3 (from 7:00 PM on June 2), the enemy attacked with 83 air assault weapons:
- 76 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Russia;
- 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile from Bryansk region – Russia;
- 5 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region;
- 1 Kh-22 cruise missile from the airspace over the Black Sea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 61 air targets:
- 60 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.
- 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile.
Hits of 6 missiles and 16 UAVs were recorded in 8 locations, and the fall of downed (fragments) in 2 locations.
138 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy intensifies attacks in six directions - General Staff03.08.25, 09:16 • 884 views