138 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy intensifies attacks in six directions - General Staff

Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 28206 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
August 2, 04:52 PM • 39210 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 11:37 AM • 42442 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 104381 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 254865 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 229435 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 120342 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 108654 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 205513 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76394 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contacts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia launched a missile strike on a residential area of Mykolaiv, there are casualties: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences
August 2, 08:47 PM
Armani fined 3.5 million euros for misleading claims about ethical responsibility
August 2, 09:09 PM
UN found that almost no one reads their reports
August 2, 11:16 PM
RF is not interested in compromise without Ukraine's capitulation - ISW
04:28 AM
Ukraine to be covered by rains on August 3: where to expect thunderstorms and heat
04:36 AM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
August 2, 05:16 PM
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 28210 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:20 PM
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 254866 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
August 1, 02:05 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 02:02 PM
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 229437 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market
August 1, 11:54 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ukraine
United States
Kherson
Mykolaiv
Chuhuiv
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 04:52 PM
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai
August 1, 09:08 PM
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film
August 1, 01:00 PM
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
July 31, 05:36 PM
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
July 31, 02:00 PM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Sukhoi Su-30
Sukhoi Su-27
Mikoyan MiG-29
Su-25

138 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy intensifies attacks in six directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

Over the past day, 138 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched three missile and 67 air strikes. The Defense Forces hit nine areas of personnel concentration and five artillery pieces of the enemy.

138 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy intensifies attacks in six directions - General Staff

Over the past day, 138 combat engagements took place at the front. The most difficult situation is in several directions. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 67 air strikes, used seven missiles, and dropped 140 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5642 shellings, including 96 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4482 kamikaze drones for attacks.

- the report says.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Bilohirya, Novoandriivka, Hryhorivka, Richne, Veselyanka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kherson and Lviv in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, one radar station, and five artillery pieces of the enemy.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy launched 15 air strikes, dropped a total of 24 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 279 artillery shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Vovchanski Khutory, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Karpivka, Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and towards the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Serednie, Shandyholove.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked once in the Novomarkove area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Ivanopillia and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 37 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements: Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Krasnyi Lyman, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements: Maliivka, Voskresenka, Novopil, Temirivka, Tolstoy, Myrny, Zelene Pole, and in the direction of the settlement of Filia.

The aggressor attacked once in the Orikhiv direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack in the area of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Siversky and Huliaipilsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost another 920 soldiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
03.08.25, 08:19

Olga Rozgon

Cruise missile
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kherson
Kupyansk