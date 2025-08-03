138 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy intensifies attacks in six directions - General Staff

Over the past day, 138 combat engagements took place at the front. The most difficult situation is in several directions. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 67 air strikes, used seven missiles, and dropped 140 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5642 shellings, including 96 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4482 kamikaze drones for attacks. - the report says.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Bilohirya, Novoandriivka, Hryhorivka, Richne, Veselyanka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kherson and Lviv in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, one radar station, and five artillery pieces of the enemy.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy launched 15 air strikes, dropped a total of 24 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 279 artillery shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Vovchanski Khutory, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Karpivka, Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and towards the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Serednie, Shandyholove.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked once in the Novomarkove area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Ivanopillia and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 37 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements: Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Krasnyi Lyman, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements: Maliivka, Voskresenka, Novopil, Temirivka, Tolstoy, Myrny, Zelene Pole, and in the direction of the settlement of Filia.

The aggressor attacked once in the Orikhiv direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack in the area of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Siversky and Huliaipilsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost another 920 soldiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine