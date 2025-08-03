$41.710.00
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
In the war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost another 920 soldiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

On August 2, Russian occupation forces lost 920 servicemen, 2 armored combat vehicles, and 43 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.08.25 amount to over 1 million personnel.

In the war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost another 920 soldiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, August 2, Russian occupation forces lost 920 of their military personnel, 2 armored personnel carriers, and 43 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1056130 (+920) liquidated
    • tanks ‒ 11068 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23071 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒ 31025 (+43)
          • MLRS ‒ 1452 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1203 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 49374 (+178)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3552 (+1)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 57159 (+135)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3935 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              On Saturday, August 2, 104 combat engagements took place on the front line.

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the most difficult situation in the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy is using the tactic of "total infiltration," but sabotage groups are being neutralized.

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Oleksandr Syrskyi
                              Ukraine