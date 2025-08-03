Over the past day, August 2, Russian occupation forces lost 920 of their military personnel, 2 armored personnel carriers, and 43 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.08.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1056130 (+920) liquidated

tanks ‒ 11068 (0)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23071 (+2)

artillery systems ‒ 31025 (+43)

MLRS ‒ 1452 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1203 (0)

aircraft ‒ 421 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 49374 (+178)

cruise missiles ‒ 3552 (+1)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 57159 (+135)

special equipment ‒ 3935 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

On Saturday, August 2, 104 combat engagements took place on the front line.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the most difficult situation in the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy is using the tactic of "total infiltration," but sabotage groups are being neutralized.

RF is not interested in compromise without Ukraine's capitulation - ISW