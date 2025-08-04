$41.760.05
Trump voters support tough stance on Russia - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

A poll showed that most Trump voters support a tough stance on Russia. This is due to Russia's unwillingness to conduct serious peace negotiations in Ukraine.

Trump voters support tough stance on Russia - poll

Most voters of US President Donald Trump agree on the need for a tough stance against Russia due to its unwillingness to conduct serious peace negotiations in Ukraine. This was stated by Ukraine's Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova, citing the results of a survey by the sociological company TargetPoint commissioned by the non-partisan conservative organization The Vandenberg Coalition, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Markarova, the study shows that Trump's voters "generally support the president's 'peace through strength' doctrine, believe that a strong America is a safe America, and want Russia and other US adversaries to 'pay for their aggression'."

87% of respondents classified Russia as a threat to US security. This figure has not changed compared to the survey in June 2025, which indicates not only a high level of support for this position, but also its consistency

- the diplomat noted.

She indicates that 88% of respondents are "moderately concerned" about cooperation between Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, with "65% expressing that they are very concerned or extremely concerned."

The Ambassador added that 76% of Trump's voters support imposing sanctions on Russian oil exports in response to Russia's refusal to negotiate peace in good faith with Ukraine and the US.

Recall

According to a survey by The Economist and YouGov, after 177 days of Donald Trump's presidency, 55% of Americans disapprove of his performance, while 41% approve.

At the same time, the approval rating of the US Democratic Party reached its lowest level in over three decades, according to a Wall Street Journal poll. 63% of voters view the party negatively, and 33% support it, which is the lowest figure since 1990.

US President Donald Trump's approval rating declines - MEDIA20.06.25, 21:24 • 10677 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Oksana Markarova
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine