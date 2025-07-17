Stefanishyna to become ambassador to the USA, Umerov to join NSDC – MP

Former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration — Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna will be the ambassador to the USA. Former Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov will go to the National Security and Defense Council.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Olha Stefanishyna is going to be the ambassador to the USA. Rustem Umerov remains in Ukraine, will go to the National Security and Defense Council. It is not yet known whether as Secretary or Deputy. Or just another advisor to the President - Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

Zheleznyak noted that everything can still change 100500 times again. "The reason I am told is the disagreement of the candidacy by Washington," Zheleznyak commented on the change regarding Umerov.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is preparing to replace Ukraine's ambassador to the USA, Oksana Markarova. Earlier, he stated that the new diplomatic representative of the state could be Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

His dismissal means the automatic resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers, including Umerov and Stefanishyna, who lost her position as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration — Minister of Justice of Ukraine. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted the candidacy of Denys Shmyhal to the Verkhovna Rada for the post of Minister of Defense.