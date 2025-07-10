Ambassador to the USA to be replaced: Zelenskyy named a possible candidate

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is preparing to replace Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA, Oksana Markarova. According to him, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov could become the new diplomatic representative of the state. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

The change of ambassador in the United States of America will happen. I am grateful to Oksana Markarova, we talked with her, we had contact. What will be the continuation of her work, I cannot say. A lot will depend on her. I am open, I would like her to continue working in Ukraine, if she decides otherwise for herself, then that is her choice - said Zelenskyy.

Details

The President also named Markarova's likely successor.

As for the new ambassador, and I would say, the Cabinet of Ministers - I will say frankly, if I decide, and this will be soon, that Ukraine will be represented in the United States of America - that is, our key ambassador will be Defense Minister Rustem Umerov - this will undoubtedly affect serious reshuffles in the government of Ukraine. It is clear why, because today all decisions, all our budget - unfortunately, it is war. Therefore, a lot depends on the Ministry of Defense. This is a serious decision. For us, it is important in the current context to strengthen relations with the USA, not to lose this moment - added Zelenskyy.

According to him, one of the ideas regarding the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to the USA is that the diplomatic mission could be headed by Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Recall

During a conversation in the USA, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA, Oksana Markarova, about his intention to replace her.

Back in September 2024, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives called for the dismissal of Ukraine's Ambassador Markarova. At that time, Mike Johnson accused Ukrainian Ambassador to the USA Oksana Markarova of unreliability and inability to effectively perform her duties as a diplomat.