Ambassador to the USA to be replaced: Zelenskyy named a possible candidate

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
04:18 PM • 13367 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 79951 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 94409 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 50842 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 48776 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 38653 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 76056 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 27541 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 31348 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 104252 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
50%
743mm
Popular news
Britain announced a major defense deal with Ukraine: includes over 5,000 air defense missilesJuly 10, 11:50 AM • 22326 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 92941 views
Beijing reacted to the detention of Chinese citizens in Ukraine for attempting to transfer secret data about the Neptune missile system02:36 PM • 43976 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 60944 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale05:43 PM • 13938 views
Publications
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 61161 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 79954 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 94411 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 93145 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 104253 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale05:43 PM • 14106 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 163298 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 291313 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 468809 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 296262 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Ambassador to the USA to be replaced: Zelenskyy named a possible candidate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his intention to replace Ukraine's ambassador to the USA, Oksana Markarova, considering Defense Minister Rustem Umerov as a possible successor. This decision could lead to significant reshuffles in the Ukrainian government.

Ambassador to the USA to be replaced: Zelenskyy named a possible candidate

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is preparing to replace Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA, Oksana Markarova. According to him, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov could become the new diplomatic representative of the state. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

The change of ambassador in the United States of America will happen. I am grateful to Oksana Markarova, we talked with her, we had contact. What will be the continuation of her work, I cannot say. A lot will depend on her. I am open, I would like her to continue working in Ukraine, if she decides otherwise for herself, then that is her choice

- said Zelenskyy.

Details

The President also named Markarova's likely successor.

As for the new ambassador, and I would say, the Cabinet of Ministers - I will say frankly, if I decide, and this will be soon, that Ukraine will be represented in the United States of America - that is, our key ambassador will be Defense Minister Rustem Umerov - this will undoubtedly affect serious reshuffles in the government of Ukraine. It is clear why, because today all decisions, all our budget - unfortunately, it is war. Therefore, a lot depends on the Ministry of Defense. This is a serious decision. For us, it is important in the current context to strengthen relations with the USA, not to lose this moment

- added Zelenskyy.

According to him, one of the ideas regarding the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to the USA is that the diplomatic mission could be headed by Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Recall

During a conversation in the USA, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA, Oksana Markarova, about his intention to replace her.

Back in September 2024, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives called for the dismissal of Ukraine's Ambassador Markarova. At that time, Mike Johnson accused Ukrainian Ambassador to the USA Oksana Markarova of unreliability and inability to effectively perform her duties as a diplomat.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Oksana Markarova
Rustem Umerov
Mike Johnson
United States House of Representatives
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9