The Cabinet of Ministers appointed new deputies to the heads of two agencies: names became known

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the appointment of deputy heads of two agencies responsible for digital development and children's affairs. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The following appointments are concerned:

Oleksandr Patskan has been appointed Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children's Affairs on Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization;

Oleksiy Tomashuk has been appointed Deputy Head of the State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity on Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization.

Recall

