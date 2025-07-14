The Cabinet of Ministers appointed new deputies to the heads of two agencies: names became known
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the appointment of Oleksandr Patskan and Oleksiy Tomashuk as deputy heads of agencies responsible for digitalization. Patskan will take a position in the State Service for Children's Affairs, and Tomashuk – in the State Agency PlayCity.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the appointment of deputy heads of two agencies responsible for digital development and children's affairs. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
The following appointments are concerned:
- Oleksandr Patskan has been appointed Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children's Affairs on Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization;
- Oleksiy Tomashuk has been appointed Deputy Head of the State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity on Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization.
Recall
