Preparing reform steps in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs system: Zelenskyy announced a meeting with ambassadors on July 21 8 July 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, following which he announced clear tasks for diplomats and some reform steps within the ministry's system. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

There was a report from the Minister of Foreign Affairs regarding the meeting with all Ukrainian ambassadors, which is scheduled for July 21. We have defined clear tasks for diplomats and some reform steps within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs system – the minister will present them. We are preparing a significant expansion of the capabilities of Ukrainian diplomacy. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a conversation, informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA, Oksana Markarova, of his intention to dismiss her.