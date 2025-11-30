$42.190.00
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
10:20 AM • 4186 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
07:27 AM • 11831 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 22202 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 32546 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 27237 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 25110 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 22547 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 17270 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 16521 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
Publications
Exclusives
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

Oksana Markarova has been appointed presidential adviser on Ukraine's reconstruction and investment attraction. Her work will focus on improving the country's business climate and financial stability.

Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment

The President announced that from today, Oksana Markarova will continue to serve the state as his advisor on Ukraine's reconstruction and investment attraction. Her work will focus on improving the business climate, financial stability, and planning the country's recovery. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media, according to UNN.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded that Ukraine has been daily resisting Russia's full-scale aggression for almost four years. According to him, the state provides the necessary weapons, air defense systems, and resources for internal stability.

We will definitely defend our independence and Ukraine's right to be a sovereign European state

– noted the president.

He also emphasized that in addition to fighting for the country's survival, it is important to plan for long-term economic recovery after hostilities.

"This is a task for the government of Ukraine, all our institutions, Ukrainian business, and I believe that everyone who can help Ukraine in this should help. I am glad that Oksana remains in our state's team, and her tasks will now include consultations on issues that strengthen Ukraine, namely – a better business climate, strengthening the financial stability of our state, attracting investments, and planning reconstruction together with our strategic partners," the post reads.

The President thanked everyone who supports Ukraine and helps strengthen its resilience during wartime.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy had already met with former Ukrainian Ambassador to the USA Oksana Markarova. They discussed potential areas of cooperation after the end of her diplomatic term, particularly regarding the state's recovery.

Alla Kiosak

