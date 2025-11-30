Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment

The President announced that from today, Oksana Markarova will continue to serve the state as his advisor on Ukraine's reconstruction and investment attraction. Her work will focus on improving the business climate, financial stability, and planning the country's recovery. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media, according to UNN.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded that Ukraine has been daily resisting Russia's full-scale aggression for almost four years. According to him, the state provides the necessary weapons, air defense systems, and resources for internal stability.

We will definitely defend our independence and Ukraine's right to be a sovereign European state – noted the president.

He also emphasized that in addition to fighting for the country's survival, it is important to plan for long-term economic recovery after hostilities.

"This is a task for the government of Ukraine, all our institutions, Ukrainian business, and I believe that everyone who can help Ukraine in this should help. I am glad that Oksana remains in our state's team, and her tasks will now include consultations on issues that strengthen Ukraine, namely – a better business climate, strengthening the financial stability of our state, attracting investments, and planning reconstruction together with our strategic partners," the post reads.

The President thanked everyone who supports Ukraine and helps strengthen its resilience during wartime.

Earlier, Zelenskyy had already met with former Ukrainian Ambassador to the USA Oksana Markarova. They discussed potential areas of cooperation after the end of her diplomatic term, particularly regarding the state's recovery.