Zelenskyy thanked Markarova and discussed further cooperation with her in the reconstruction of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with former Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Oksana Markarova and announced the possibility of her further participation in state reconstruction projects. The President wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he discussed with Oksana Markarova potential areas of cooperation after the end of her term in the diplomatic post.

The President emphasized her significant contribution to supporting Ukraine and thanked her for many years of work.

Met with Oksana Markarova. Thanked her for her work for our state – and for many years, not only in a diplomatic position. We also discussed possible areas of future cooperation. In particular, there are many things that can be done to restore Ukraine, to strengthen our society, and also in relations with international institutions. I appreciate her readiness to continue working for Ukraine