Zelenskyy discussed replacing Ukraine's ambassador to the US with Trump - Bloomberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed replacing the current ambassador to the United States during a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is on the list of potential candidates for Kyiv's envoy to Washington, along with Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko," the person said.

According to the source, "Zelenskyy instructed his Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss with the American side the appointment of Ukraine's next ambassador."

Addition

The replacement of the current ambassador, Oksana Markarova, the publication notes, could occur at a delicate moment in Ukraine's relations with the United States. The Trump administration last week suspended the transfer of artillery shells and air defense assets to Ukraine, which caught the Zelenskyy government and its allies by surprise, the publication notes.

As the publication writes, the US president's attempts to achieve peace in negotiations with Moscow also failed to end the war, which is now in its fourth year. Meanwhile, Russia is reportedly shelling Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with a record number of drones and missiles.

Russia launched 1270 drones, 39 missiles, up to thousands of KABs in a week: Zelenskyy sent a message about air defense to partners after new Russian attack