Pistorius: Russia may attack NATO countries in the next five years

Given the growth of the Russian army, there is still a theoretical possibility that in 2029-2030 Russia will attempt to attack NATO countries. That is why it is especially important to ensure the Alliance's defense capabilities by this time. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UNN reports with reference to Delfi.

Details

According to Borys Pistorius, military experts are closely monitoring the situation in Russia.

Military experts are following events in Russia very closely. The military industry is developing significantly there, producing many tanks and airplanes, which means that the Russian armed forces are growing significantly. By 2026, their number is likely to increase to 1.5 million soldiers - the politician said.

He noted that military experts believe that "Putin may reorganize his armed forces in 2029-2030 to create appropriate conditions for a possible theoretical attack on other countries," including NATO countries.

"Therefore, we must ensure our defense capability by this time. This task, of course, requires both time and money, but we are committed to the goal," the German minister emphasized.

Recall

The German Defense Minister assuredthat support for Ukraine will remain stable regardless of changes in the government. Negotiations on a €3 billion aid package are still ongoing due to budgetary issues.