"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Pistorius: Russia may attack NATO countries in the next five years

Pistorius: Russia may attack NATO countries in the next five years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116967 views

Boris Pistorius warned of a theoretical threat of a Russian attack on NATO countries in 2029-2030. According to him, by that time Russia could increase its army to 1.5 million soldiers.

Given the growth of the Russian army, there is still a theoretical possibility that in 2029-2030 Russia will attempt to attack NATO countries. That is why it is especially important to ensure the Alliance's defense capabilities by this time. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UNN reports with reference to Delfi.

Details

According to Borys Pistorius, military experts are closely monitoring the situation in Russia.

Military experts are following events in Russia very closely. The military industry is developing significantly there, producing many tanks and airplanes, which means that the Russian armed forces are growing significantly. By 2026, their number is likely to increase to 1.5 million soldiers

- the politician said.

He noted that military experts believe that "Putin may reorganize his armed forces in 2029-2030 to create appropriate conditions for a possible theoretical attack on other countries," including NATO countries.

"Therefore, we must ensure our defense capability by this time. This task, of course, requires both time and money, but we are committed to the goal," the German minister emphasized.

Recall

The German Defense Minister assuredthat support for Ukraine will remain stable regardless of changes in the government. Negotiations on a €3 billion aid package are still ongoing due to budgetary issues.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
natoNATO
borys-pistoriusBoris Pistorius
germanyGermany

