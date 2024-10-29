Confiscation of Russian property has begun in various parts of Finland
Kyiv • UNN
Finland has begun confiscating Russian state assets, including a science and culture center and several real estate properties. The seizure of the property is related to Naftogaz's claim for compensation for losses in Crimea worth more than $5 billion.
A large-scale operation to confiscate Russian state assets is underway in Finland, reports Helsingin Sanomat and Yleisradio, UNNreports.
Details
The Finnish authorities have launched a large-scale operation to confiscate Russian state assets.
The Russian center of science and culture in Helsinki's Taka-Töölö district was seized. An office building in the Lauttasaari district and three facilities on the Åland Islands were also reportedly seized.
According to Yleisradio, one of the sites is a seaside plot owned by the Russian Federation and located in Heggesbjøl in Kirkkonumma.
The publication also checked another confiscated property located in Siuntio - the Leppäranta plot is almost eight thousand square meters. It is stated that in 1973, the plot was acquired by a commercial representative office of the former Soviet Union.
Recall
The facilities and land were confiscated from the Russian Federation in connection with compensation claims filed by the Ukrainian state-owned company Naftogaz.
“Naftogaz is demanding more than five billion dollars in compensation from Russia for the loss of gas reserves, pipelines and warehouses in Crimea, which was occupied by Russia in 2014.
