For the first time abroad: a court in Finland seized Russian assets in the case of Naftogaz's property in Crimea

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 20579 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 114409 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 173070 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108816 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 345020 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174309 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145421 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196270 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125030 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108216 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+6°
1.4m/s
75%
Popular news

Slimming with Ozempic: less praiseworthy than dieting and sports

April 3, 05:26 PM • 10641 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11985 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 12325 views

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM • 10944 views

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

April 3, 06:00 PM • 8930 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 20580 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88262 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 114410 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 173070 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 161318 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22633 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25299 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39188 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47723 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136259 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

For the first time abroad: a court in Finland seized Russian assets in the case of Naftogaz's property in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24613 views

The Helsinki District Court has seized Russian assets in Finland worth tens of millions of dollars. This is the first successful seizure of Russian assets in a lawsuit over the expropriation of property in Crimea.

For the first time abroad: a court in Finland seized Russian assets in the case of Naftogaz's property in Crimea

The Helsinki District Court has seized certain Russian assets in Finland at the request of Naftogaz, the company said on October 28, UNN reports.

The Helsinki District Court granted the petition of Naftogaz of Ukraine and five other companies of the Naftogaz Group and seized certain assets owned by Russia in Finland. These are real estate and other assets estimated at tens of millions of dollars

- the company said.

This decision, Naftogaz noted, is part of the company's global strategy to "recover compensation for losses caused by the seizure of the Group's assets in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in accordance with the decision of the Hague arbitration." 

"This is also the first publicly known successful seizure of assets outside Ukraine to enforce an arbitral award in cases involving claims by Ukrainian companies against Russia for the expropriation of property in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in 2014. It is an intermediate step towards the actual recovery of assets in favor of Naftogaz Group," the statement said.

As Russia refuses to voluntarily pay Naftogaz the funds stipulated by the Hague judgment, we continue to use all available mechanisms to recover them. Today we are one step closer to restoring justice. At the same time, we are taking active steps to enforce the arbitral award in other target jurisdictions where Russian assets are located

- said Oleksiy Chernyshev, Head of Naftogaz Group. 

Interest provided for non-payment of funds in accordance with the award, as specified, shall continue to accrue until the full payment of the award.

In Finland, Naftogaz Group is pro bono represented by attorneys Mikko Leppa and Tatu Jaarinen of HPP Attorneys with the support of Covington & Burling, which is acting as lead counsel in coordinating Naftogaz's international enforcement efforts.

For reference

In October 2016, Naftogaz and six other companies of the Naftogaz Group initiated arbitration proceedings (case PCA No. 2017-16) before the Arbitration Tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration against the Russian Federation based on the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on the promotion and mutual protection of investments, also known as the Ukrainian-Russian investment protection agreement.

Naftogaz asked the Arbitration Tribunal to order Russia to pay compensation for violation of the investment protection agreement, in particular for the illegal expropriation of Naftogaz's strategically important energy investments, which became one of the main targets of the Russian Federation in Crimea in 2014.

In February 2019, the Arbitral Tribunal issued a partial award in favor of Naftogaz, confirming its jurisdiction over the case and finding that Russia had breached its obligations under the investment protection agreement by illegally expropriating Naftogaz's investments in Crimea. Therefore, the second stage of the arbitration proceedings involved determining the amount of compensation for the losses incurred by Naftogaz Group. In July 2022, the Hague Court of Appeal confirmed the jurisdiction of the Arbitral Tribunal in this case.

On April 12, 2023, the Arbitration Tribunal ordered Russia to pay $5 billion in compensation for the losses caused by the seizure of Naftogaz Group's assets in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in 2014. The arbitral award was made after hearings to determine the amount of compensation, which ended in March 2022 amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPolitics
Helsinki
Naftogaz
Finland
Crimea
Ukraine
Brent
$69.72
Bitcoin
$82,906.40
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,117.99
Ethereum
$1,788.87