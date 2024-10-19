Yermak: Ukraine has become one of the most mined countries in the world
Kyiv • UNN
The conference in Helsinki discussed the environmental consequences of the war in Ukraine. Yermak called for united efforts to overcome environmental challenges and develop mechanisms of responsibility for the damage caused.
At a conference in Helsinki, Yermak said that because of the war, Ukraine is now one of the most mined countries. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
Details
Helsinki hosted a conference on environmental security in the context of the eighth point of the Peace Formula, which was attended by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. The event, organized by Finland, was attended by representatives of 60 countries and organizations both offline and online.
Andriy Yermak emphasized that the enemy's aggression has caused irreparable damage to Ukraine's environment, including soil mining, water pollution and the destruction of a third of Ukrainian forests.
Because of the war, Ukraine is now one of the most mined countries in the world. The total area of landmine-affected territories is twice the size of Austria. This harms civilians and threatens global food security, as Ukraine is a key food producer
He called on the conference participants to join forces to overcome environmental challenges and develop mechanisms for liability for damage.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, also noted that the war caused massive destruction of the ecosystem, estimating the damage at $65 billion. He emphasized the long-term consequences of environmental crimes committed during the war.
Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo assured of unwavering support for Ukraine and condemned the actions of the terrorist country as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Minister of Climate and Environment of Finland Kai Mukkänen emphasized that compensation for environmental damage should become a matter of global justice.
The conference was also attended by representatives of the governments of Germany and Bulgaria, which, together with Finland, co-chair the working group on environmental security. Margot Wallström, co-chair of the International Group on the Environmental Consequences of War, emphasized the need to implement the Environmental Treaty for Ukraine.
The conference resulted in a Joint Communiqué that will form the basis of proposals for the second Peace Summit to be held in the future.
