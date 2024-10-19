Ukraine and Finland to cooperate in creating modern shelters
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine plans to use Finland's experience to build modern civil defense shelters. In Helsinki, the Ukrainian delegation got acquainted with the security system, which includes 5,500 shelters for 900,000 people.
Ukraine and Finland are uniting to create modern civil defense shelters. This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.
Details
In Helsinki, the Ukrainian delegation headed by the Prime Minister visited the Merihaka civil defense shelter, which is an example of an effective Finnish security system.
According to the information, there are about 5,500 shelters in the Finnish capital that can accommodate 900,000 people, ensuring the safety of both locals and tourists.
According to Shmyhal, Ukraine intends to use this experience to build modern shelters.
Together with Finland, we will involve partners in the implementation of similar projects