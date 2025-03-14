Life sentence for Russian militant Petrovsky: Ukraine and Finland cooperated in collecting evidence
Russian militant Voislav Torden (Yan Petrovsky) has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Finland for war crimes committed in Ukraine. Ukraine and Finland cooperated in collecting evidence.
The trial lasted from December 2024, and the charges were related to the activities of a citizen of the Russian Federation in the "Rusich" unit, but the charges were considered as international crimes. As part of its own investigation, Finnish law enforcement officers cooperated with the Ukrainian side in collecting evidence.
The defendant was arrested by Finnish law enforcement officers in the country in December 2023. The charges were related to the activities of this person in the "Rusich" unit, which fought on the side of the so-called "LNR".
During the investigation, the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) cooperated with the Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General and the Security Service of Ukraine.
The charges were considered in Finland as international crimes in accordance with Finnish law.
In 2016, Ukrainian law enforcement officers notified the person of suspicion of participating in a terrorist organization (Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Competent authorities in Finland launched their own investigation into the crimes committed by this person during hostilities in Ukraine in December 2023.
The Ukrainian side provided materials collected within the framework of the Ukrainian investigation at the request of the Finnish side and assisted in the collection of evidence by conducting additional interrogations of victims and witnesses, including with the participation of representatives of the Finnish police.
Additional forensic medical examinations and other investigative actions were carried out.
The trial of a citizen of the Russian Federation in Finland began on December 5, 2024.
The Finnish court believes that Voislav Torden (Yan Petrovsky) was undoubtedly a member of a volunteer group or detachment called "Rusich" during the incriminated actions, which participated in the armed attack on fighters of the Aidar battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine.
The Helsinki District Court sentenced Voislav Torden (Yan Petrovsky) to life imprisonment for four war crimes in eastern Ukraine in 2014.