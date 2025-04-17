Finland will not open the border with Russia. This is reported by BBC News, reports UNN.

Details

The Finnish government has announced the further closure of the land border with the terrorist country. The country's authorities have decided to keep the checkpoints closed indefinitely, citing security considerations.

This decision is a continuation of the policy that began in 2023, when the Finnish country gradually closed all land border crossing points in the east. At that time, officials accused Russia of facilitating illegal migration - they said that the flow of asylum seekers from third countries was deliberately organized by the Russian side as a means of putting pressure on Finland.

According to the country's authorities, Russian border guards did not stop people without proper documents, allowing them to freely proceed to the Finnish border. This caused concern in Helsinki, which the Finns perceived as a threat to national security and an attempt to destabilize the situation.

Let us remind you

In October last year, the Finnish Border Guard closed the temporary crossing points "Inari" and "Parikkala" on the border with Russia. The decision was made jointly with the Russian side.

