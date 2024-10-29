Finland seized more than 40 objects belonging to Russia
More than 40 properties and shares belonging to the Russian state were seized in Finland. The seized property includes a science and culture center in Helsinki, a beachfront plot and apartments in various cities.
Russian property worth tens of millions of euros - real estate and shares owned by the Russian state - has been seized in Finland. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.
Details
The Bailiffs' Service provided Yle with a list of real estate and shares owned by the Russian state and seized in Finland. The seizure order means that the property cannot be sold or transferred.
There are about forty seized objects, and their total value exceeds 35 million euros.
Among them are the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Helsinki, a seaside beach area for diplomats, apartments in different cities of Finland, and more. For example, in Turku, four apartments in the city center were seized. The head of the city's international department, Mika Akkanen, said that the city did not know how these apartments were used.
The day before, Helsingin Sanomat reported that real estate owned by the Russian state had begun to be seized across Finland. The decision to seize means that the property cannot be sold or transferred.
The actions of the Bailiffs' Service are related to the decision of the International Arbitration Court in The Hague, issued in April 2023. At the same time, the court ordered Russia to pay more than five billion euros to the Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz as compensation for the damage caused by the occupation of Crimea.
