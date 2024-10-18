Finland has already transferred military aid worth 2.3 billion euros - Shmyhal
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with President of Finland Alexander Stubb in Helsinki. They discussed military assistance, in particular air defense systems, and thanked for the support of Ukraine.
Military assistance and Ukraine's needs for weapons and equipment, including air defense systems, were discussed by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and President of Finland Alexander Stubb. The meeting was held as part of the Ukrainian delegation's visit to Helsinki (Finland) on October 18, UNN reports.
Shmyhal noted that Stubb was among the first leaders to support providing Ukraine with long-range weapons and the ability to strike enemy territory with them.
"I thank Finland for its willingness to provide the 25th package of defense support. In total, Finland has already transferred military assistance worth EUR 2.3 billion," the Prime Minister of Ukraine noted.
The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude for the energy support and announced a new package for the winter, which included, among other things, generators and transformers.
"We appreciate Finland's support for the Ukrainian peace formula and the organization of the conference dedicated to item 8, 'Environmental safety,'" emphasized Denys Shmyhal, who also spoke about the Victory Plan presented by the President of Ukraine.
The Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to Finland for its important support, which contributes to strengthening our country in countering Russian aggression.
