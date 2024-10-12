Finland plans to publish a guide for citizens in case of war - media
Kyiv • UNN
In November, Finland will release an online guide with information on how to act in war and crisis situations. It will include advice on home stockpiling, evacuation, and psychological resilience during crises.
In November, Finland will publish a handbook for citizens that will contain information from various authorities on preparations and actions in war and other crisis situations. It will be available online. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.
Details
The new site will be hosted on the current portal of official bodies, Suomi.fi. This is an interagency project led by the Ministry of the Interior.
The guide will contain information on the necessary home supplies in case of unforeseen circumstances, war, civil defense, evacuation and defense of the country.
According to Eriikka Koistinen, Director of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Communications Department, information will also be provided to help maintain psychological stability and efficiency during crises.
She added that people should take the initiative themselves, as the authorities may not be available in a crisis situation.
The director also noted that the purpose of the guide is not to scare people.
It is noted that the Swedish authorities are planning to release a similar guide that will be sent to all households.
