Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Finland to build 200 kilometers of stationary barriers on the border with Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13555 views

Finland plans to build 200 km of fence on its eastern border with Russia by the end of 2026. The fence will be taller (3.5 m) and denser than previously planned, and the project is progressing on schedule and within budget.

The fence on the eastern border will be higher and denser than previously planned.

Writes UNN with reference to Yleisradio.

Details

By the end of 2026, a total of 200 kilometers of fences will have been erected on the eastern border of Finland and Russia. Some other changes have been made to the project: the fence will be half a meter higher, about 3.5 meters high, and the fence network will be denser.

Reference

Finland's eastern border is about 1300 kilometers long.

Erkki Matilainen, project manager of the Border Guard, said in a press release that more than 50 kilometers of the barrier zone in southeastern Finland, North Karelia and Kainuu have been cleared of trees.

Addendum 

The fence construction project is progressing as expected.

“The situation is good. The goals set for the project will be achieved on time and within budget,” says Matilainen.

Recall 

The President of Finland supported Ukraine's right to operate in the Kursk region.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

