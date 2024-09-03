Finland to build 200 kilometers of stationary barriers on the border with Russia

The fence on the eastern border will be higher and denser than previously planned.

Writes UNN with reference to Yleisradio.

Details

By the end of 2026, a total of 200 kilometers of fences will have been erected on the eastern border of Finland and Russia. Some other changes have been made to the project: the fence will be half a meter higher, about 3.5 meters high, and the fence network will be denser.

Reference

Finland's eastern border is about 1300 kilometers long.

Erkki Matilainen, project manager of the Border Guard, said in a press release that more than 50 kilometers of the barrier zone in southeastern Finland, North Karelia and Kainuu have been cleared of trees.

Addendum

The fence construction project is progressing as expected.

“The situation is good. The goals set for the project will be achieved on time and within budget,” says Matilainen.

Recall

