Ukraine and Finland will create a coalition of shelters - Zelenskyy
The presidents of Ukraine and Finland visited the largest shelter in Helsinki and signed a letter of intent. Ukraine is working to increase the number of safe places.
Ukraine and Finland have agreed to create a coalition of civil defense shelters. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, UNN informs.
During his visit to Helsinki, the head of state, together with the President of Finland Alexander Stubb, visited the largest shelter in the capital of this country, which can accommodate 6,000 people.
Finland has very good experience in building civil shelters. And today our countries signed a letter of intent, which launches the creation of a coalition of civil defense shelters. This is very important
He added that Ukraine is working to ensure that there are more safe places and shelters in our country, "and it will be so".
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense, the supply of artillery systems and shells, and investments in Ukrainian arms production. He also said that they discussed the importance of involving as many countries and international organizations as possible in the coalition of civil protection shelters and Finland's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine.
