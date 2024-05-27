Ukraine successfully tests 5G for the first time

For the first time, Ukraine has successfully tested 5G technology by making a 5G call between Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv and Helsinki, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said, UNN reports.

5G was launched in Ukraine for the first time in test mode. The Promprylad Innovation Center in Ivano-Frankivsk, Vodafone's office in Kyiv, and Nokia's office in Helsinki made a 5G call and tested the quality of communication. Everything works - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

The official pointed out that 5G is now available in more than 90 countries. In particular, the European Union plans to cover all cities and major roads with 5G by 2025.

"We have to develop innovations and catch up with the world, even despite the full-scale war. I am grateful to our partners, Vodafone and Nokia, for an important step towards the introduction of 5G. I hope that we will be able to scale the technology very soon," said Fedorov.

