5G in Ukraine: the regulator talks about progress

Ukraine's regulator has allowed mobile operator Kyivstar to test until mid-May 2024 and temporarily use equipment to test 5G technology, the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and Postal Services (NCCS) reported on February 22, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, the NCCIR considered Kyivstar's request to test 5G NR radio technology and agreed to test 5G radio technology base stations, provided that harmful interference, electromagnetic interference, and risk to the health and safety of people and property are avoided.

"Based on the results of a successful short-term test, Kyivstar has sent a report on the test of the 5G NR radio technology, which confirms the readiness of the core of Kyivstar's core packet network for the upcoming rapid deployment of a 5G network with NSA (Non Stand Alone) architecture for pilot or commercial operation," the statement said.

The short-term test, as noted, "practically confirmed the theoretical calculations regarding the expected values of data transfer speeds on smartphones and the possibility of providing high-speed Internet services.