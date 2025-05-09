"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

$41.510.07
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
07:57 AM • 9856 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

06:00 AM • 14330 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

05:39 AM • 19493 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 31538 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 58566 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

May 8, 01:38 PM • 93994 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 145761 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

May 8, 12:19 PM • 110726 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 110821 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179441 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
07:57 AM • 9856 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 108101 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 128086 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179441 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 140584 views
"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1292 views

Donald Trump has threatened Mattel with a 100% duty for refusing to move production to the United States. The company plans to diversify production to other countries, not the United States.

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 100% duty on toy manufacturer Mattel, the creator of the Barbie doll, after the company announced that it would diversify its production to other countries, but not to the US, The Independent reports, UNN writes.

Details

Sitting in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump made it clear that he is not afraid to punish Mattel, Hot Wheels, Uno, American Girl and others for refusing to move their production to the United States - the ultimate goal of Trump's duties.

This was in response to a statement by Inon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of Mattel, in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday that the company is unlikely to move production to the US due to duties; instead, it prefers to diversify production to other countries or simply raise prices for consumers in the US.

He said that even with duties, the costs in the US are too high to produce affordable toys even for the American consumer.

"That's okay. Let him go, and we will set a 100 percent duty on his toy, and he will not sell any toy in the United States, which is their biggest market," Trump said.

Kreiz said that a "significant part" of toy creation does take place in the US, such as design, development, product engineering and brand management, but producing toys abroad allows them to create a "quality" and "affordable" product.

Approximately 20 percent of Mattel's toy imports into the United States come from China. Kreiz said the company hopes to reduce that figure to 15 percent next year and eventually to 10 percent or less in 2027. This year, Mattel is moving production of 500 of its toys from China to other locations, such as India.

Asked whether Trump's 145 percent tariffs on China or other retaliatory tariffs would inspire Mattel to move toy production to the US, Kreiz reiterated: "We don't see that happening."

The company said it intends to keep 40-50 percent of its products priced at $20 or less, but may have to raise some prices in the US.

The US President said that he believes that Mattel is threatening to move production elsewhere outside the US in order to negotiate a deal with him.

Trump acknowledged a likely toy shortage due to tariff increases: "Maybe children will have two dolls instead of 30"01.05.25, 09:34 • 8889 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldUNN Lite
