Trump acknowledged a likely toy shortage due to tariff increases: "Maybe children will have two dolls instead of 30"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4456 views

Trump's trade war could lead to a toy shortage. The US President stated that children may receive fewer toys or they will cost more.

Trump acknowledged a likely toy shortage due to tariff increases: "Maybe children will have two dolls instead of 30"

American retailers are increasingly concerned that US President Donald Trump's trade war and growing instability will lead to empty shelves, rising prices and store closures as imports from China effectively come to a halt. This is reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

The CEOs of Walmart, Target and Home Depot warned Trump at a private meeting last week about likely disruptions in the supply of goods and price spikes.

President Trump acknowledged that toy shortages are possible as his tariff increases affect the economy.

"Someone said, 'Oh, the shelves will be empty,'" Trump told reporters on Wednesday. "Well, maybe the kids will have two dolls instead of thirty, and maybe those two dolls will cost a couple of dollars more."

His statement comes amid growing concerns that the 2025 holiday shopping season will be significantly disrupted.

Toy Association CEO Greg Ehern told the New York Times this week that the industry is facing a "frozen supply chain that puts Christmas at risk."

"If we don't start production in the near future, it is very likely that there will be a shortage of toys this holiday season," Ehern said.

Addition

Trump argues that raising tariffs will force manufacturers to produce more in the US, creating jobs and tax revenue. But critics say it will lead to higher prices and hurt American exporters.

"Christmas will be, and people will celebrate Christmas, and they will buy things, and we will sell them these things," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said earlier this month.

"If prices are higher, and you want to review the quantity of goods - maybe that makes sense," he added.

12 US states filed a lawsuit against Trump over tariff policy - NBC News24.04.25, 08:55 • 5696 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Donald Trump
China
United States
