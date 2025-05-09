Noting solidarity with the Russian military involved in the Russian-Ukrainian war, Putin congratulated the participants of the Moscow parade on Red Square on the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II.

Memory of "historical, triumphant events of the Great Patriotic War", about the generation of that time, which bequeathed to "defend the Motherland", as well as how to "firmly defend" - national interests and traditional values. Here is the list to which Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin referred in his solemn speech on Red Square in Moscow on May 9.

In this solemn speech, Putin hardly mentioned Russia's war against Ukraine, although in fact only a few words were said, noting that the residents of the Russian Federation "express solidarity with the military" involved in the so-called "special military operation".

The whole country, society, people support. ... We are proud of their courage and determination - said the Russian president.

Putin also ended his speech by saying that Russians will always rely on "unity" in "military and peaceful affairs."

