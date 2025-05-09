At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

$41.510.07
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
07:57 AM • 8798 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

06:00 AM • 13830 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

05:39 AM • 19154 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 31208 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 58273 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

May 8, 01:38 PM • 93848 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 145649 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

May 8, 12:19 PM • 110721 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 110814 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179069 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

May 8, 11:04 PM • 19115 views

Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

May 9, 12:19 AM • 15202 views

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

02:29 AM • 19029 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

02:49 AM • 9234 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

03:30 AM • 17554 views
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 8350 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 107575 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 127555 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 178910 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 140069 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 3746 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 132399 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 145836 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 81399 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 110256 views
Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Putin minimally mentioned the war at the parade in Moscow, expressing solidarity with the Russian military. He emphasized the importance of the unity of Russians in "military and peaceful affairs."

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

Noting solidarity with the Russian military involved in the Russian-Ukrainian war, Putin congratulated the participants of the Moscow parade on Red Square on the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Memory of "historical, triumphant events of the Great Patriotic War", about the generation of that time, which bequeathed to "defend the Motherland", as well as how to "firmly defend" - national interests and traditional values. Here is the list to which Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin referred in his solemn speech on Red Square in Moscow on May 9.

Ukraine hopes for the Vatican's support for efforts to achieve peace: how Zelensky congratulated the new Pope08.05.25, 21:19 • 9308 views

In this solemn speech, Putin hardly mentioned Russia's war against Ukraine, although in fact only a few words were said, noting that the residents of the Russian Federation "express solidarity with the military" involved in the so-called "special military operation".

The whole country, society, people support. ... We are proud of their courage and determination

- said the Russian president.

Putin also ended his speech by saying that Russians will always rely on "unity" in "military and peaceful affairs."

Let us remind you

The President of Serbia and the Prime Minister of Slovakia held a fraternal meeting in Moscow, where they discussed important issues.

Results of Xi Jinping's visit to Russia: the Chinese leader hopes for a fair peace agreement that will be accepted by all parties. Putin announced his readiness for negotiations without preconditions to reach agreements.

Kallas with European foreign ministers in Ukraine on Europe Day: first photos09.05.25, 10:37 • 1024 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Serbia
Slovakia
China
Ukraine
