Kallas with European foreign ministers in Ukraine on Europe Day: first photos

European foreign ministers and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas are visiting Ukraine on Europe Day, Kallas herself and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on social media on Friday, UNN reports.

Today we celebrate Europe Day together with Ukraine and its people. Because in a family, joys and difficulties are shared. Together with the foreign ministers, we stand for lasting peace with Ukraine. For the future we believe in," Kaja Kallas, the head of EU diplomacy, wrote on X. - wrote the head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, on X.

At the same time, Kallas, who announced a visit to Ukraine on May 9 the day before, shared a photo where she is next to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

"Today I am very happy to celebrate Europe Day in Lviv with our Ukrainian friends and ministers from European countries. Happy Europe Day in Latvia!" - Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže noted on X.

According to tagesschau, the new German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also arrived in Ukraine on his first visit. Today, he is reportedly to take part in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Lviv together with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha.



"Today together with foreign friends and partners in Lviv. At the Field of Mars, we honored the memory of the defenders who died for Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Ukraine and Europe are eternally indebted to those who gave their lives for peace and security on the entire continent. Eternal glory to the Heroes. We thank everyone who stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine on this day: EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, foreign ministers of the European Union countries, European Commissioners, diplomats. We feel and highly appreciate your unwavering support for the Ukrainian people," Prime Minister Shmyhal noted on Telegram.

