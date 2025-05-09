Kallas with European foreign ministers in Ukraine on Europe Day: first photos

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 9240 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 14041 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 19299 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 31348 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 58401 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 93920 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 145704 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 110723 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 110818 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179231 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.2m/s
59%
749mm
Popular news

Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

May 8, 11:04 PM • 19115 views

Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

May 9, 12:19 AM • 15202 views

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

02:29 AM • 19029 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

02:49 AM • 9234 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

03:30 AM • 17554 views
Publications

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 9240 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 107889 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 127874 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179231 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 140367 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 3958 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 132493 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 145925 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 81481 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 110331 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Kallas with European foreign ministers in Ukraine on Europe Day: first photos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1224 views

EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas celebrated Europe Day together with Ukraine. She shared a photo with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Kallas with European foreign ministers in Ukraine on Europe Day: first photos

European foreign ministers and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas are visiting Ukraine on Europe Day, Kallas herself and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on social media on Friday, UNN reports.

Today we celebrate Europe Day together with Ukraine and its people. Because in a family, joys and difficulties are shared. Together with the foreign ministers, we stand for lasting peace with Ukraine. For the future we believe in," Kaja Kallas, the head of EU diplomacy, wrote on X.

- wrote the head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, on X.

At the same time, Kallas, who announced a visit to Ukraine on May 9 the day before, shared a photo where she is next to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

"Today I am very happy to celebrate Europe Day in Lviv with our Ukrainian friends and ministers from European countries. Happy Europe Day in Latvia!" - Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže noted on X.

According to tagesschau, the new German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also arrived in Ukraine on his first visit. Today, he is reportedly to take part in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Lviv together with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha.

"Today together with foreign friends and partners in Lviv. At the Field of Mars, we honored the memory of the defenders who died for Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Ukraine and Europe are eternally indebted to those who gave their lives for peace and security on the entire continent. Eternal glory to the Heroes. We thank everyone who stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine on this day: EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, foreign ministers of the European Union countries, European Commissioners, diplomats. We feel and highly appreciate your unwavering support for the Ukrainian people," Prime Minister Shmyhal noted on Telegram.

EU will allocate €1 billion to Ukraine for the defense industry - Kallas08.05.25, 17:35 • 7114 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$63.58
Bitcoin
$103,659.20
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$35.67
Золото
$3,332.29
Ethereum
$2,363.45