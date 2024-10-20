The government is interested in Helsinki's experience with ecological heating systems: Shmyhal on strengthening cooperation with Finland
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's government is interested in Helsinki's experience with environmentally friendly heating systems. Finland is one of the largest donors of energy equipment to Ukraine in Europe and has provided military assistance worth €2.3 billion.
Ukraine is strengthening interregional cooperation with Finland, which is among the first countries in Europe to provide equipment to Ukraine.
The press service of the Prime Minister reported on the key aspects that were discussed during the meeting between Denys Shmyhal and Helsinki Mayor Juhana Vartiainen.
We are interested in the experience of the city of Helsinki in the development of green technologies, in particular, heating systems and solar panels. Helsinki's assistance and involvement in the civil defense coalition for the construction of modern technological shelters, which was launched together with the Prime Minister of Finland, will be valuable
The Prime Minister of Ukraine reminded that during the Russian shelling, Helsinki's power system was among the first to collect energy equipment for Ukraine.
Finland is generally one of the top donors of equipment in Europe.
The government hopes that Helsinki will join the civil defense coalition to build modern technological shelters in Ukraine. This coalition was launched together with the Prime Minister of Finland.
During the meeting, the Ukrainian side also expressed gratitude to for the treatment of Ukrainian soldiers. The head of the Ukrainian government noted that he hopes to expand cooperation on the treatment of children.
