Pistorius calls to stop discussions on sending Western troops to Ukraine

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 18004 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 59135 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 44492 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 215106 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192976 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177346 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 221994 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249452 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155277 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371674 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17090 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 59135 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 215106 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 174454 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192976 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11936 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20843 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21379 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 38728 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 46461 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Pistorius calls to stop discussions on sending Western troops to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 23983 views

The German Defense Minister called for an end to the debate on the deployment of Western ground troops in Ukraine, as he believes "no one wants this.

Pistorius calls to stop discussions on sending Western troops to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has called for an end to the debate about the possible deployment of Western ground forces in Ukraine. UNN reports with reference to Frankfurter allgemeine zeitung.

No one really wants ground troops to be sent to Ukraine. There is a discussion about this now, but we must stop it at this stage

- Pistorius said during his visit to Helsinki.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen was equally critical, saying that no one supports the idea of sending the military now.

But everyone supports increased support in the form of weapons, ammunition and money, and that is what we must focus on now

- He said.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said that although there are no plans to send Western troops to Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out to prevent russia from winning the war.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Helsinki
Emmanuel Macron
Boris Pistorius
Ukraine
