Pistorius calls to stop discussions on sending Western troops to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has called for an end to the debate about the possible deployment of Western ground forces in Ukraine. UNN reports with reference to Frankfurter allgemeine zeitung.

No one really wants ground troops to be sent to Ukraine. There is a discussion about this now, but we must stop it at this stage - Pistorius said during his visit to Helsinki.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen was equally critical, saying that no one supports the idea of sending the military now.

But everyone supports increased support in the form of weapons, ammunition and money, and that is what we must focus on now - He said.

Recall

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said that although there are no plans to send Western troops to Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out to prevent russia from winning the war.

