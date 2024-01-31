NACP calls on officials to avoid public use of foul language

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption calls on public officials to refrain from using foul language in public statements. This was reported by the NAPC press service, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explained that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, swearing has become more and more common in the vocabulary of Ukrainians.

In particular, it has become commonplace to use obscene words to characterize a neighboring country, its president, and even a MiG-31 aircraft. The phenomenon has become so widespread that even Ukrainian children know the directions of movement for Russian warships

At the same time, the National Agency periodically receives complaints from the public about violations of professional ethics by public servants by using foul language on their social media pages, in speeches, etc.

Therefore, we recommend that public servants avoid using foul language, especially in relation to other people, and use swearing in private, in critical cases, such as a series of air alerts, attempts by the aggressor country to impose false narratives, and in case of a sudden power outage while filling out an annual declaration :-) - the NACP summarized.

Addendum

The NACP Integrity Office, together with the National Agency of Ukraine on Civil Service, reminds officials that general requirements for their behavior and the procedure for bringing to justice for violation of these requirements are established by the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption", which is the legal basis for codes or standards of professional ethics

Article 38 of the Law states: "Officials are obliged to adhere to generally recognized ethical standards of behavior, to be polite in their relations with citizens, superiors, colleagues and subordinates" , the NACP noted.

In addition, similar requirements are also contained in the General Rules of Ethical Conduct for Civil Servants and Local Government Officials.

Officials should maintain a high culture of communication, show restraint in the event of criticism or insults from citizens, and point out that such behavior is unacceptable and that polite communication is necessary.

In addition, public servants should not allow the use of foul language, raised tone, derogatory comments that discriminate against people on various grounds, or offend their honor and dignity.

Therefore, officials - from ministers to mayors - should refrain (including outside of working hours) from disseminating information, including posting comments on websites and social networks that could damage the reputation of state and local governments - the NACP summarized.

Recall

The secretary of the Kolomyia City Council in Ukraine lost his position after he spoke derogatorily about one of the deputies. His dismissal was initiated by the Ombudsman.