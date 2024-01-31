NACP calls on officials to avoid public use of foul language

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 72852 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118165 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122952 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164896 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165269 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267766 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176868 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166849 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148614 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237803 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100690 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66391 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 38876 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35155 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 48604 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267766 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237803 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223123 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248586 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234701 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118165 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100450 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100882 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117380 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118015 views
Actual
NACP calls on officials to avoid public use of foul language

NACP calls on officials to avoid public use of foul language

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34389 views

The NACP calls on civil servants to refrain from using profanity in public speeches and social media to maintain high standards of professional behavior.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption calls on public officials to refrain from using foul language in public statements. This was reported by the NAPC press service, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explained that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, swearing has become more and more common in the vocabulary of Ukrainians.

In particular, it has become commonplace to use obscene words to characterize a neighboring country, its president, and even a MiG-31 aircraft. The phenomenon has become so widespread that even Ukrainian children know the directions of movement for Russian warships

At the same time, the National Agency periodically receives complaints from the public about violations of professional ethics by public servants by using foul language on their social media pages, in speeches, etc.

Therefore, we recommend that public servants avoid using foul language, especially in relation to other people, and use swearing in private, in critical cases, such as a series of air alerts, attempts by the aggressor country to impose false narratives, and in case of a sudden power outage while filling out an annual declaration :-)

- the NACP summarized.

Addendum

The NACP Integrity Office, together with the National Agency of Ukraine on Civil Service, reminds officials that general requirements for their behavior and the procedure for bringing to justice for violation of these requirements are established by the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption", which is the legal basis for codes or standards of professional ethics

Article 38 of the Law states: "Officials are obliged to adhere to generally recognized ethical standards of behavior, to be polite in their relations with citizens, superiors, colleagues and subordinates"

 , the NACP noted.

In addition, similar requirements are also contained in the General Rules of Ethical Conduct for Civil Servants and Local Government Officials.

Officials should maintain a high culture of communication, show restraint in the event of criticism or insults from citizens, and point out that such behavior is unacceptable and that polite communication is necessary.

In addition, public servants should not allow the use of foul language, raised tone, derogatory comments that discriminate against people on various grounds, or offend their honor and dignity.

Therefore, officials - from ministers to mayors - should refrain (including outside of working hours) from disseminating information, including posting comments on websites and social networks that could damage the reputation of state and local governments

- the NACP summarized.

Recall

The secretary of the Kolomyia City Council in Ukraine lost his position after he spoke derogatorily about one of the deputies. His dismissal was initiated by the Ombudsman.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPolitics
kolomyiaKolomyia
mih-31-mikoianaMiG-31
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising