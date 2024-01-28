ukenru
Volodymyr Fedinchuk, an actor of the Rivne Drama Theater, died at the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31416 views

Volodymyr Fedinchuk, an actor at the Rivne Drama Theater, was killed in action near Mykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast on January 22. He had been working in Kolomyia and Rivne theaters since 2011.

On January 22, an actor of the Rivne Drama Theater Volodymyr Fedinchuk was killed in the fighting near Mykhailivka in Donetsk region. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, UNN reports.

Details

It is known that since 2011 Volodymyr worked at the Kolomyia Regional Academic Ukrainian Drama Theater. He has been working at the Rivne Music and Drama Theater since 2016.

Russia continues to kill the best - those who create and develop our culture. We express our condolences to Vladimir's family and colleagues. His death is an irreparable loss for our country

the ICIP wrote.

Lilia Podolyak

