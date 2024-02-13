In Odesa, children set fire to reeds: almost one and a half hectares burned

Yesterday, on February 12, about 1.5 hectares of dead wood burned in Odesa region, and rescuers admit that the fire could have been caused by children who set fire to the reeds. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Odesa region, UNN reports.

Details

The fire occurred in Odesa region, outside the town of Berezivka. Upon arrival at the scene, rescuers found a reed fire with an open flame

The inspectors of the Berezovsky District Department, together with law enforcement officers, established the probable cause of the fire and found two juvenile arsonists who started the fire on the area of ~ 1.5 hectares - the SES summarized.

Addendum

After the fire was extinguished, the rescuers held a preventive and warning conversation with the child arsonists and their parents about strict compliance with all established fire and personal safety rules and regulations.

Recall

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire in the city of Kolomyia, where a warehouse of a private enterprise caught fire. The 1,000-square-meter fire lasted more than three hours .

Fire in kindergarten in Kyiv region: what is known