Fire in kindergarten in Kyiv region: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in a private kindergarten in the Kyiv region, and 21 children were evacuated by their teachers while firefighters extinguished the flames.
This morning a fire broke out in a kindergarten in Kyiv region. Twenty-one children were evacuated. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.
The fire broke out this morning in the premises of a private preschool. Kindergarten teachers evacuated 21 children
Rescuers eliminated the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
