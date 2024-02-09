Fire in kindergarten in Kyiv region: what is known

This morning a fire broke out in a kindergarten in Kyiv region. Twenty-one children were evacuated. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

The fire broke out this morning in the premises of a private preschool. Kindergarten teachers evacuated 21 children - the SES said in a statement.

Rescuers eliminated the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

