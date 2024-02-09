Accident in a kindergarten in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv: a technical supervision engineer was served a notice of suspicion

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107406 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115573 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158182 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161307 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259813 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175797 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166617 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148502 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231486 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113135 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 56832 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 64333 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 62988 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 41642 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 54165 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259813 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231486 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217113 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242661 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229104 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107406 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 82365 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87648 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114895 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115710 views
Accident in a kindergarten in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv: a technical supervision engineer was served a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109406 views

A technical supervision engineer was served a notice of suspicion for negligence that led to the subsidence of a kindergarten building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv after signing an acceptance certificate for unfinished repairs.

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion of negligence to a technical supervision engineer in the case of the subsidence of a kindergarten building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.                                                 

The juvenile prosecutors of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv served a notice of suspicion to the contractor, a technical supervision engineer, of committing official negligence that led to grave consequences (Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Reportedly, the Department of Urban Planning, Architecture and Land Use of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration, following a public procurement, signed a contract with a contractor to overhaul a shelter in one of the kindergartens.

The cost of the work was over UAH 1.2 million.

According to the investigation, at the end of 2023, the contractor and the technical supervision engineer signed an act of acceptance of the work performed, which contained inaccurate information. Thus, the acts indicate that the work was performed for more than UAH 600 thousand, although in fact the work was performed for about UAH 170 thousand, the prosecutor's office said. 

According to the investigation, the technical supervision engineer did not actually check the scope and quality of the work performed in the kindergarten. It should be noted that after signing the acceptance certificate and paying for the work, the facade of the kindergarten building sank

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement. 

 As noted, a construction and technical examination has been appointed to determine the causes of the building's deformation. Based on its results, a legal assessment will be made of the actions of officials of the Department of Urban Development, Architecture and Land Use of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration, as well as the contractor, the prosecutor's office added. 

Recall

An accident occurred in a kindergarten in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv . The excavation of soil under the kindergarten building caused deformation of the walls, which led to the accident.

Kyiv investigators have opened criminal proceedings over the sinking of a kindergarten building. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

