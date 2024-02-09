Accident in a kindergarten in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv: a technical supervision engineer was served a notice of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion of negligence to a technical supervision engineer in the case of the subsidence of a kindergarten building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

The juvenile prosecutors of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv served a notice of suspicion to the contractor, a technical supervision engineer, of committing official negligence that led to grave consequences (Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Reportedly, the Department of Urban Planning, Architecture and Land Use of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration, following a public procurement, signed a contract with a contractor to overhaul a shelter in one of the kindergartens.

The cost of the work was over UAH 1.2 million.

According to the investigation, at the end of 2023, the contractor and the technical supervision engineer signed an act of acceptance of the work performed, which contained inaccurate information. Thus, the acts indicate that the work was performed for more than UAH 600 thousand, although in fact the work was performed for about UAH 170 thousand, the prosecutor's office said.

According to the investigation, the technical supervision engineer did not actually check the scope and quality of the work performed in the kindergarten. It should be noted that after signing the acceptance certificate and paying for the work, the facade of the kindergarten building sank - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

As noted, a construction and technical examination has been appointed to determine the causes of the building's deformation. Based on its results, a legal assessment will be made of the actions of officials of the Department of Urban Development, Architecture and Land Use of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration, as well as the contractor, the prosecutor's office added.

An accident occurred in a kindergarten in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv . The excavation of soil under the kindergarten building caused deformation of the walls, which led to the accident.

Kyiv investigators have opened criminal proceedings over the sinking of a kindergarten building.