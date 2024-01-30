Every life is important: SES shows how rescuers saved two cats

Ukrainian rescuers emphasize that every life is important. Employees of the State Emergency Service showed how they have to help Ukrainians and save their pets. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SES.

Details

In particular, yesterday in Ivano-Frankivsk region, rescuers responded to a call from the cat's owners and found out that the four-legged had climbed into a hole in a concrete slab and got stuck there.

They were unable to get their pet out on their own, so asked the rescuers for help.

Kolomyia firefighters, who arrived at the scene, used a special tool to undermine the concrete structure and pulled the cat out of the hole, after which they handed it over to its owners - said the SES.

Another cat was rescued this morning in Dnipro. A woman called the State Emergency Service and asked for help to remove her cat from a tree at a height of about 4 floors.

Arriving at the scene, one of the rescuers climbed a tree and found that the cat was tangled in a branch with its collar. The poor thing could not get down on its own.

The unharmed furry animal was removed from the tree and handed over to its owner - summarized the story in the SES.

Recall

Rescue divers from the Dnipro State Emergency Service rescued a swan that was stuck on an icy pond. A boat and diving equipment were used to rescue the bird.