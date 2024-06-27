Correctional colony official in Prykarpattia region tortured and humiliated convicts - SBI
Kyiv • UNN
An employee of the Kolomyia Correctional Colony systematically used force, torture and humiliation against prisoners in order to obtain information about drug trafficking in the colony.
The State Bureau of Investigation has served a notice of suspicion to an employee of the operational department of the Kolomyia correctional colony who systematically used force against convicts. This was reported by the press service of the bureau, UNN reports.
The law enforcement officer was responsible for the operational situation in the colony to prevent possible crimes or provocations. According to the operational data, he often used force to get certain information from the convicts,
Details
In particular, SBI investigators documented the use of force and moral pressure against two convicts whom he tried to persuade to cooperate. The colony employee wanted to get information about how drugs were getting into the colony.
When the men refused to cooperate, the law enforcement officer began to hit them in various parts of their bodies, accompanied by foul language and threats. The torture and humiliation lasted for several hours.
The official was served a notice of suspicion of torture (Part 3 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.
A motion was filed with the court to impose a preventive measure on the suspect and to suspend him from performing his duties.
Beat soldiers with feet and a belt: a major of the Lviv military academy was sent into custody6/11/24, 1:36 PM • 19390 views