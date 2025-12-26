Ukraine has become a world leader in the digital transformation of the public sector

Ukraine has achieved the status of a world leader in the digital transformation of the public sector, according to the GovTech Maturity Index 2025 report from the World Bank. The country has joined Group A, which includes the most technologically advanced states. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

GTMI assesses the digital maturity of governments in 198 countries worldwide, dividing them into four groups, from A to D.

Being in Group A means that Ukraine has the most developed and effective solutions in the GovTech sector - the agency reported.

The rating is formed based on the average score across four key areas.

Ukraine demonstrated high results in each of them:

Basic government systems: cloud solutions and registry interoperability.

cloud solutions and registry interoperability. Provision of online services: convenience and accessibility of services for people.

convenience and accessibility of services for people. Digital citizen participation: e-democracy tools and involving people in decision-making.

e-democracy tools and involving people in decision-making. Development drivers: institutional mechanisms, strategies, and an innovative environment.

According to the ministry, the key success factor was the "Diia" ecosystem, which combined simple and convenient services for people, real citizen participation in governing the country, and systemic changes in the public sector, allowing Ukraine to rise to the "premier league" of digital states and gain global recognition.

Recall

The World Records Book recognized Diia.AI as an achievement in the categories "First" and "Inventions." It is the world's first AI assistant that provides citizens with public services at the national level.

Digitalization of gambling business, e-Excise, e-Notary, e-Court: Ministry of Digital Transformation announced the launch of new digital services