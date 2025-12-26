$41.930.22
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
04:30 PM • 17129 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 18377 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 24679 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 39027 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 24872 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 19773 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 19079 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20891 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 44589 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Ukraine has become a world leader in the digital transformation of the public sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Ukraine has been recognized as a world leader in the digital transformation of the public sector, according to the GovTech Maturity Index 2025 report by the World Bank. The country entered Group A, which indicates the most developed and effective solutions in the field of GovTech.

Ukraine has become a world leader in the digital transformation of the public sector

Ukraine has achieved the status of a world leader in the digital transformation of the public sector, according to the GovTech Maturity Index 2025 report from the World Bank. The country has joined Group A, which includes the most technologically advanced states. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

GTMI assesses the digital maturity of governments in 198 countries worldwide, dividing them into four groups, from A to D.

Being in Group A means that Ukraine has the most developed and effective solutions in the GovTech sector

- the agency reported.

The rating is formed based on the average score across four key areas.

Ukraine demonstrated high results in each of them:

  • Basic government systems: cloud solutions and registry interoperability.
    • Provision of online services: convenience and accessibility of services for people.
      • Digital citizen participation: e-democracy tools and involving people in decision-making.
        • Development drivers: institutional mechanisms, strategies, and an innovative environment.

          According to the ministry, the key success factor was the "Diia" ecosystem, which combined simple and convenient services for people, real citizen participation in governing the country, and systemic changes in the public sector, allowing Ukraine to rise to the "premier league" of digital states and gain global recognition.

          Recall

          The World Records Book recognized Diia.AI as an achievement in the categories "First" and "Inventions." It is the world's first AI assistant that provides citizens with public services at the national level.

          Digitalization of gambling business, e-Excise, e-Notary, e-Court: Ministry of Digital Transformation announced the launch of new digital services16.11.25, 01:28 • 3436 views

          Vita Zelenetska

          Technologies
          Technology
          Diia (service)
          World Bank
          Ukraine