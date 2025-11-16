Digitalization of gambling business, e-Excise, e-Notary, e-Court: Ministry of Digital Transformation announced the launch of new digital services

The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced the launch of several new projects within the framework of digitalization. This was reported by the head of the department, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the digitalization of public services and the development of priority projects of the Ministry of Digital Transformation were discussed.

Next year, we are preparing even more digital services so that every Ukrainian can interact with the state quickly, conveniently, and transparently. At the same time, we are optimizing the work of ASCs so that even in the most difficult conditions, the state remains close and provides services quickly and comfortably. - Fedorov wrote.

He also said that important anti-corruption projects for the state are underway: e-Excise, e-Notary, e-Court, and the digitalization of the gambling business.

The first results of the reforms will be available next year. We are developing the telecom sector. We are building network resilience so that Ukrainians remain connected even during blackouts. At the same time, we are preparing to launch a 5G pilot and Direct to Cell to ensure even better quality of communication and internet. - the official specified.

He added that thanks to the Diia.City service, the digital economy is developing. Thus, since its creation, residents have already paid about 55 billion hryvnias in taxes.

Recall

At the end of October, the Ministry of Digital Transformation launched Basic Social Assistance, which can be applied for through the "Diia" application. This is a new state program to support families in difficult life circumstances, which combines several types of payments into one.

Ukraine aims to provide 98% of the population with high-quality mobile internet by 2030 - Ministry of Digital Transformation