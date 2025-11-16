Digitalization of gambling business, e-Excise, e-Notary, e-Court: Ministry of Digital Transformation announced the launch of new digital services

$42.060.00
November 15, 05:21 PM • 11126 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 23923 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 34386 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 33163 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 47363 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 42770 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 37059 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 28875 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 19197 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 72838 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Lubynets reported on the probable execution of Ukrainian soldiers by Russian military personnelNovember 15, 04:34 PM • 4296 views
Chisinau Airport gains control over Lukoil's fuel terminal November 15, 05:06 PM • 2984 views
Russia failed to meet the deadline set by Putin for the capture of Pokrovsk and Kupyansk - ZelenskyyNovember 15, 05:42 PM • 3432 views
Yagotyn Mayor Dzyuba publicly quotes the film "Brother 2", which is banned in UkrainePhotoNovember 15, 05:58 PM • 12708 views
Body of mobilized man found in a forest in Ivano-Frankivsk region: TCC states that the man was wantedNovember 15, 06:31 PM • 9198 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 72837 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 66447 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 45614 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 70356 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 297715 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 21324 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 72836 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 27123 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 43385 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 86979 views
Digitalization of gambling business, e-Excise, e-Notary, e-Court: Ministry of Digital Transformation announced the launch of new digital services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced new projects, including e-Excise, e-Notary, e-Court, and the digitalization of the gambling business. The launch of a 5G pilot and Direct to Cell is also planned to improve communication quality.

Digitalization of gambling business, e-Excise, e-Notary, e-Court: Ministry of Digital Transformation announced the launch of new digital services

The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced the launch of several new projects within the framework of digitalization. This was reported by the head of the department, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the digitalization of public services and the development of priority projects of the Ministry of Digital Transformation were discussed.

Next year, we are preparing even more digital services so that every Ukrainian can interact with the state quickly, conveniently, and transparently. At the same time, we are optimizing the work of ASCs so that even in the most difficult conditions, the state remains close and provides services quickly and comfortably.

- Fedorov wrote.

He also said that important anti-corruption projects for the state are underway: e-Excise, e-Notary, e-Court, and the digitalization of the gambling business.

The first results of the reforms will be available next year. We are developing the telecom sector. We are building network resilience so that Ukrainians remain connected even during blackouts. At the same time, we are preparing to launch a 5G pilot and Direct to Cell to ensure even better quality of communication and internet.

- the official specified.

He added that thanks to the Diia.City service, the digital economy is developing. Thus, since its creation, residents have already paid about 55 billion hryvnias in taxes.

Recall

At the end of October, the Ministry of Digital Transformation launched Basic Social Assistance, which can be applied for through the "Diia" application. This is a new state program to support families in difficult life circumstances, which combines several types of payments into one.

Ukraine aims to provide 98% of the population with high-quality mobile internet by 2030 - Ministry of Digital Transformation04.09.25, 15:47 • 3143 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Technologies
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine